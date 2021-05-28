Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.8% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $109,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 103,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

