Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 148,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,968. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322,625 shares of company stock worth $888,679,084 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

