B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $444.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.80 million and the lowest is $429.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 153,474 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,908. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

