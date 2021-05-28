BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 304,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,941. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.