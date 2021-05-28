Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.95 Million

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post sales of $407.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $423.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

