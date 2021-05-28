Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.46 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,110. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $422,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,708.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $3,916,242. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

