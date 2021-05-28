VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $12,637.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00918909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.43 or 0.09446608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00091548 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

