HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,005.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $9.60 million and $15,005.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

