Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0113

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $56.39 million and approximately $47,662.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00918909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.43 or 0.09446608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00091548 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.