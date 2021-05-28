AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.71 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $633,162.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00918909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.43 or 0.09446608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00091548 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,229,632 coins and its circulating supply is 245,229,630 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.