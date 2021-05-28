Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 710.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 710.7% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.