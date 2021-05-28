Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 710.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 710.7% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

