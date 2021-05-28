Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Short Interest Up 763.6% in May

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lode-Star Mining stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,948. Lode-Star Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Lode-Star Mining

