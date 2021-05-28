iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is MBL Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 541,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $76.61. 7,020,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.