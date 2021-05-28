RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,631 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 2,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,215. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

