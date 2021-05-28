salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

