The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 159,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

