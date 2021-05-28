Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.18. 81,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,740. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a market cap of $306.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.