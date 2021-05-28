Wharton Business Group LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 117,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

