Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.18. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

