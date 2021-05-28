Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $75,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 104.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 874,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445,806 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

