$2.60 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of ALBO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107,820 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

