Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 198 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

