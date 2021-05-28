Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.85 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

