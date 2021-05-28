Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $893.55 Million

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $893.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.40 million to $897.36 million. Plexus reported sales of $857.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $99.11. 2,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

