$232.94 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $232.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.20 million and the highest is $240.26 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $944.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 3,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,967. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

