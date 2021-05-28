Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,845. The company has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

