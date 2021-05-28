Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 789 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 94,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.44. 2,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,138. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.