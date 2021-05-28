Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,918. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

