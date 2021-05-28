Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00916062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.98 or 0.09414813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091519 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,524,336 coins and its circulating supply is 12,569,600 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

