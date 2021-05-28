PEAKDEFI Market Cap Reaches $66.25 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $681,735.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00916062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.98 or 0.09414813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091519 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 659,463,992 coins and its circulating supply is 192,884,084 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

