Connectome (CNTM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $959,370.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $231,490.80 and approximately $959,370.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00916062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.98 or 0.09414813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091519 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

