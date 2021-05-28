VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76, RTT News reports. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. VMware updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.760-1.760 EPS.

VMware stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.63. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

