Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
CNR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.12.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,881. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
