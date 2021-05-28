Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

VXRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,700,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $824.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.27. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

