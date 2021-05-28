-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 390,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $42.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

