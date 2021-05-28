$683.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $683.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $693.50 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.53. 5,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,202. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

