Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $17.83 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,843 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.61. 1,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

