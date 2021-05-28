Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.57. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 73,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.