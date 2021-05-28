Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The company has a market cap of $701.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.