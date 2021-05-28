Brokerages Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $5.00

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PNNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

