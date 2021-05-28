Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,324. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,962. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

