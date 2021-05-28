Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.41. 59,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

