Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

Shares of THR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.81 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

