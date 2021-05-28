Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

