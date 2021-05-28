Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$137.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.98.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$125.74. 1,596,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,730. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$88.99 and a 52 week high of C$126.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.