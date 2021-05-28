Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$137.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.98.
Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$125.74. 1,596,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,730. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$88.99 and a 52 week high of C$126.90.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
