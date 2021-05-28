BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.32.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,325. The company has a market cap of C$64.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$143.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

