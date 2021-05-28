Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Expands By 133.3%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,038. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.