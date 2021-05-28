Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Increases By 127.8%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coffee by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

JVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 14,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

