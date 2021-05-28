MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 57.4% in May

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the April 29th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Shares of MNDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.