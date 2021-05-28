Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 8,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 263,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $757.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

